Savannah-area college football players give back at youth camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sundays are supposed to be for rest, but instead, at Daffin Park over 150 kids ages 8 to 14 came out to participate in a free youth football camp.

The camp was put on by Coach Rob DeLoach and The Factory, something they do annually.

“We’re really just here to show people that Savannah has a lot of talent here and there is much more in Savannah than just what people think, and if you put your mind to certain things you can go to work and do whatever you want to do,” said Warren Brinson, a Savannah-native and defensive tackle for the University of Georgia.

More than a dozen college football players were alongside Brinson, all from Savannah, working with the kids and give back to their community, which they all agreed is rewarding.

“I wish we had stuff like this growing up. We did have a few camps, but like, this is better, having younger college folks,” said Travis Blackshear, a player at Furman. “Let the young kids see what they can be.”

Ralph Lovett, a player at Albany State, agreed.

“It’s important, because we didn’t really get it, well, I didn’t really get it. We have all these opportunities that I just want them to get.”

After the camp the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office grilled out to feed the campers.

