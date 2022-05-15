The Tormenta F.C. USL W League team starts inaugural season
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The inaugural season started for the Tormenta F.C. USL W League team Saturday.
They secured their first clean sheet of the season with a score of 0-0 against the SC United Bantams.
In addition, Tormenta recorded six shots and two on goal.
The Tormenta FC W league will take on the Tennessee Soccer Club in Franklin, Tennessee May 18.
