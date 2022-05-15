The Tormenta F.C. USL W League team starts inaugural season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The inaugural season started for the Tormenta F.C. USL W League team Saturday.

They secured their first clean sheet of the season with a score of 0-0 against the SC United Bantams.

In addition, Tormenta recorded six shots and two on goal.

The Tormenta FC W league will take on the Tennessee Soccer Club in Franklin, Tennessee May 18.

