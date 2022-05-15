Walthourville firefighters build ramp for man confined to wheelchair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One Long County man’s life was changed forever Saturday after the Walthourville Fire Department built him a much-needed wheelchair ramp.

David Perkins has been bound to a wheelchair for six months now, following a leg amputation caused by diabetes.

His mobile home that he’s lived in for 12 years wasn’t equipped to accommodate the wheelchair and he relied on the Walthourville Fire Department to get him in and out of his home to make it to important doctor’s appointments.

That’s no longer the case as the firefighters stepped up to build him a ramp allowing him to leave his home on his own.

“If it wasn’t for the Walthourville Fire Department, I would’ve been a prisoner in my own home,” said Perkins.

“There’s nothing more important than taking care of our citizens. Sure, if a call was to come out during that time, we’d have to break away to go to that call, but our job is a public service, it’s to serve our public,” said Gary Fairchild, Walthourville Fire Chief.

Ace Hardware in Hinesville donated all of the materials to build the ramp.

