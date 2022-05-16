David Yurman visits Savannah, launches new scholarship and partnership with SCAD

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An iconic luxury jewelry maker spent some time in the Hostess City last week, visiting with and learning from the next generation of designers.

The Savannah College of Art and Design welcomed David Yurman, and his wife, Sybil, to campus to celebrate a new collaboration with the school.

Yurman has teamed up with SCAD to create a new Scholarship for Jewelry Design at the university for a rising star jewelry design student.

During his visit, two students presented their collections, got feedback, and asked questions during an intimate lecture we got to sit in on. I spoke one on one with the Yurmans about why the find these students, and Savannah, to be so inspiring.

”Seeing the budding careers of these young people meant a lot to us and also reminded us where we’ve come from and we always like to be reminded of where we come from,” said Sybil Yurman, co-founder of David Yurman.

WTOC was the only television station to interview the Yurmans, who said they were blown away by the work of the students, and creative energy in Savannah.

“There’s a dirth of the absence of where’s talent coming from, and after two days here, it’s definitely coming from here. Art is what made this town. This town is art,” David Yurman said.

One of those talented students is Lorna Agyare. She grew up in Texas and Ghana, and her collection is inspired by her childhood and the role colorism played in her upbringing.

She told me her goal is to be an entrepreneur one day, and the opportunity to learn from the Yurmans is one she will never forget.

“This is my life’s dream ever since I was little, I’ve loved to design work, make stuff, this is a life dream...especially showing it to David Yurman, very impactful,” she said.

In addition to the scholarship, the Yurmans donated one-million dollars worth of gemstones from the brand’s private collection to the university’s jewelry program.

