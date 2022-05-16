Dry, warm start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out dry, but there is a chance for patchy fog during the Monday morning commute.

Temperatures climb near 90° this afternoon under mostly sunny skies! pic.twitter.com/lLYq2Zyi97 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 16, 2022

Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll have a southwesterly breeze throughout the day at 5 to 10 miles per hour, that will help things feel nice with afternoon highs approaching 90 degrees during the afternoon. A front in the area will bring in a slight chance for isolated showers and storms. The storm threat is low, but we could see a strong storm Monday afternoon.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.0′ 8:48AM I 0.0′ 3:09PM I 9.3′ 9:18PM

Tuesday will start out dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at daybreak. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a very low-end rain chance during the afternoon. Dry and warm weather settles in during the middle of the work week. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s away from the coast from Wednesday through Friday afternoon.

Rain chances hold off until this weekend, when our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms comes back into play ahead of an approaching cold front. Afternoon highs will still be near 90 degrees on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. No need to cancel weekend plans yet but keep an eye on the forecast this week!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.