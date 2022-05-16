First responders receive recognition during National Police week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some first responders are getting recognition this week. Sunday marked the start of National Police Week.

National Police Week is observed each year during the week of May 15th.

It’s a week that pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Line of duty deaths among law enforcement officers increased by 55 percent in 2021. That’s according to a report from the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.

That same report says Georgia experienced 39 law enforcement deaths last year.

An officer at the Richmond Hill Police Department says that despite the dangers, challenges and increasing scrutiny for law enforcement, helping others makes the job worth it.

“To me, it’s like doing God’s work going out there and helping people. I’ve got kids and I got a family. I want them to be able to make it home every day and if I can do something to make that happen, then it’s worth it,” Capt. Brad Sykes said.

Events are scheduled this week in observance, including in Savannah.

The police department there will host their annual police memorial ceremony, paying respects to fallen officers from Chatham County.

