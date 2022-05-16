Sky Cams
Former Vice Pres. Pence campaigning in Ga. next week for Gov. Kemp

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. Pence said Friday in a speech in Florida that the former president is simply “wrong" when he says Pence had the right to unilaterally “overturn the election.”(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Paige Phillips
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGIA (WTOC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Georgia next week, campaigning for Governor Brian Kemp.

The former vice president will be in Kennesaw, Ga. on Monday, May 23.

The rally will be held at Aviation Development Group Hangar, McCollum Field, Cobb County International Airport - 1705 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144. It begins at 6 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has already publicly backed Gov. Kemp’s opponent David Perdue.

