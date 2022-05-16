Gas prices are on the rise again in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pain at the pump continuing for peach state drivers. “It’s been tough,” said Jimmy Bostock.

It’s the fourth straight week of price increases for drivers.

“Paying this much for gas means you don’t have much for other things.”

Drivers just off I-95 say the rise in price could hamper their summer travel plans.

“I’m really worried about not being able to go out on the boat as much as we’re used to. With everything going up it just gets harder and harder to make ends meet.”

The price increases are not only affecting recreation but also those who rely on travel for their business including farmer Kody Chapman.

“Our diesel prices have obviously doubled. Our traveling employee prices have doubled with the diesel and fuel costs so it’s kind of taken a toll. It just hurts the farming business as well as far as getting the commodity to the supermarket.”

And drivers didn’t seem too hopeful for relief anytime soon.

“I’m not very optimistic,” said Bostock.

Experts say that pessimism is warranted. One petroleum analyst at GasBuddy says the national average could reach closer to 5 dollars by the end of this week.

It’s important to note that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state gas tax to ease the price. That suspension is set to end at the end of May.

