Items stolen from the Beaufort County Public Works facility valued at about $40,000

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating multiple suspects and stolen landscaping items.

They say between May 11 and May 12 someone broke into an enclosed area outside of the Beaufort County Public Works facility in Burton and stole numerous items.

The items that were stolen are an white 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck with South Carolina license plate CG63025, weed eaters, blowers, hedge trimmers, pole saws, and chain saws.

The stolen property is valued at approximately $40,000.

Anyone who has information on the suspects or stolen property is asked to contact LCpl. Lyle Harris at 843-255-3436 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

