May is National Bike Month, Hilton Head Island celebrates

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island gets visitors all year round, but we know right now we’re in its most popular few months for tourists. Of those few months May is bike month and the week of May 16th is bike week.

“If you’re in a car you’ll probably look to your left or your right, and you’re probably going to see somebody on a bike.”

Rental shops like Pedals know firsthand just how popular bikes are this time of year.

“May is really when you see the jump from not too many people coming into a ton of people coming to get bikes,” Joshua Woody, Employee, Pedals Bicycles said.

National bike month is celebrated by the town, which already takes pride in their gold bicycle friendly rating and how they got it.

“Making sure we have safe bike paths for people to ride on. We have 64 miles of public pathways that people can ride their bikes on,” Carolyn Grant, Communications Director, HHI said.

She says that allows Hilton Head to be a biking community unlike any other in the Southeast, hopes this time highlights the positives of green transportation.

“Perfect opportunity for us to be involved because of our bike friendly designation as a way to continue to educate the community on the benefits of biking.”

The week will end with Bike to Workday on Friday, May 20th and several town employees say they plan on participating in that themselves.

