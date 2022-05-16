New law bans in-person absentee voting in S.C., allows early voting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Big changes are on the way for South Carolina voters just one month ahead of the state’s primary election.

A new bill just signed by Governor McMaster before the weekend means that in-person absentee voting is no longer allowed, however there will be an early voting process now required.

The primary election is on June 14, so they will open up early voting two weeks ahead on May 31 and run through June 10. Each day the offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for early voting.

Even though in-person absentee voting is not allowed, absentee mail in ballots are still available.

It is a two step process – request the application and return it and then they will send you a ballot and you return that.

New absentee applications will be sent out soon on the new requirements, but if you have already requested your application, they will be accepted through May 31. After that, only new absentee voting applications will be accepted.

Remember, since this is a primary election, you will have to choose a political party.

“They can choose if they want to participate in the democratic or republican primary so they can only choose one and they can only vote in one and if there is a runoff they have to stay with that party if there is a runoff for that party,” said Vernon Kemp with Beaufort County Elections.

If you choose to vote early in-person starting on May 31, you also do not need an excuse to vote early. It is open to any registered voters in South Carolina.

These new rules apply to all counties throughout South Carolina.

“We will see a lot of contested races there and turnout will probably be minimal or I don’t know, it is one of those things we always prepare for but it could be a very large one but I think it will be moderate,” Kemp said.

Another big change with the early voting law is you do not need an excuse to cast your ballot early in-person but you still have to qualify with an excuse to vote absentee by mail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.