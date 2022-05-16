Port Wentworth Elementary teachers reflect on their days at the school before it closes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Teachers at Port Wentworth Elementary are reminiscing about their days on “The Stoop.”

“The back stoop is where you learn the real stuff about teaching,” Megan Smith said.

Former Port Wentworth teacher Megan Smith says the stoop was an unofficial gathering spot for teachers.

“It wasn’t professional development or certainly wasn’t in college. But it was sitting here in the afternoons talking to each other and that’s where you learned the real stuff,” Smith said.

The stoop one of many spots teachers past and present say they’ll miss as the school prepares to close its doors at the end of the school year.

Instead of having a ribbon cutting at a ceremonial sendoff, administrators had a ribbon tying, signifying the more than a century long presence Port Wentworth Elementary has had in the area.

The Georgia Department of Education ordered the current building to be phased out at the end of this school year.

Meaning the more than 500 students that currently attend Port Wentworth Elementary will be redistricted to three other nearby schools.

That transition has caused some concern amongst parents an issue that school administrators say they’ve addressed.

“We have done all we can to ease that anxiety for parents. We’ve created videos for them where they can see the receiving principal and myself communicating. We’re all principal friends,” Dr. J’Nai Gilbert-Collins, Principal said.

And at today’s ceremony many became emotional remembering the times they’ve spent here and realizing the closing of the school means a breaking up of an educational family.

“We are not just their teachers or students’ principals. We really connect with the families and so when you talk about dispersing students, you’re going to miss them they hold a place in your heart,” Gilbert-Collins said.

But Smith says even though the building may soon be closed, she’ll always have her memories from the stoop.

“I think our basis here really has helped the district in general because of the solid foundation that we got here. We were teaching our friends’ children; we were teaching our children. My children came here. So, it’s an emotional thing when your personal and professional life is all kind of embedded in a place that you know you won’t see again,” Smith said.

An end of an era for many in the district.

District officials say the building will be used for operational needs in the future.

