Port Wentworth resident says she’s battled drainage problems for years

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in one Port Wentworth community are demanding action after they say drainage and infrastructure problems have plagued their neighborhood for years.

Georgia Benton is one of the residents who says nearby developments have blocked ditches near her home on Saussy Road.

At a neighborhood meeting Saturday, she says that blockage has caused water to build near her home and decrease the value of her property.

Benton says she’s been fighting this issue for years in her predominantly Black neighborhood.

“If there is a law, follow the law. Don’t follow the law for the white folks, the predominantly white community and violate every law you think can violate in the predominantly Black community,” Benton said.

A city council member was also at Saturday’s meeting.

She says the problems are caused by what she calls a lack of planning for growth.

“For years and years nobody has done any planning. No strategic planning. No planning from an infrastructure standpoint. Nothing,” Gabrielle Nelson/Port Wentworth Council Member, District 1 said.

Benton says she plans to meet with additional city officials soon as she continues to address these concerns.

