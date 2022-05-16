Proposal to bring CAT bus stops to Pooler on the ballot

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a hotly debated topic in Pooler for years, whether or not to add Chatham Area Transit bus stops in the city.

Over that time Pooler City Council has heard plenty of arguments on either side of the issue.

An issue that’s now in the hands of Pooler residents.

“It’s your local government that changes your everyday life. So, let us hear what you have to say,” said Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams.

In the upcoming primary, residents of Pooler have a chance to be heard regarding the future of CAT bus stops in their city.

“Now that’s something that over the years has been an issue. Council and myself personally felt that we should not make that decision but that should be a decision the residents of Pooler should make. Thereby, we put it on the ballot for them to make the decision,” said the Councilwoman.

Of course, it’s a debate that started long before Williams was on council, but one she understands.

“Pooler Parkway, we have our own traffic that we’re dealing with, with our infrastructure improvements trying to match our growth. To add CAT stops on Pooler Parkway, in my opinion, would not go well with our traffic plans.”

But she also knows, that’s not the only side to it.

“I’ve heard, this is one of the things I have heard, is they walk to the warehouses or to Tanger to work.”

Right now, the intersection of Benton and Highlands Blvd is the closest you can get to Pooler if you take a CAT bus.

Meaning, if you do work in the area you likely have a long walk ahead of you.

CAT Bus Route (West Chatham) (Chatham Area Transit)

Not only is that walk a little over three miles but along the way you have to deal with navigating some dangerous intersections like along Pooler Parkway.

“That is something that, again, if we have enough people that need that service, it’s up to them to make that decision,” said Councilwoman Williams.

Keeping in mind, approving this would also mean a tax increase from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

Primary Ballot (Dominion Voting Systems Ballot)

An issue with plenty of sides, and no matter which side you land on now is your chance to be heard.

“This is not something we want to do without our residents voice. I’m a firm believer in residents having their say,” Councilwoman Williams says.

