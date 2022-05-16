Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment. (White House)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country’s Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 Special Operator forces that had been operating there.

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss a decision that has been formally announced, said American forces already in the region would be repositioned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident
2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash
Corey Reynolds Kent.
Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah

Latest News

Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony