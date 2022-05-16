South Carolina’s pre-election day voting process changes

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A late bill signing up at the South Carolina’s state house Friday completely changed the pre-election day voting process for the entire state.

As Governor Henry McMaster signed this bill into law, in person absentee voting was stopped and early voting was put in place.

It’s the system used in Georgia and many other states, but election officials tell me this will be the first time it’s ever been used in South Carolina.

In person absentee voting, supposed to start Monday in Beaufort County and now no longer in existence, allowed for more time to cast your ballot but it came with qualifications.

“For early voting you don’t need an excuse to vote early, in the in person you needed an excuse one of the 17 reasons to vote early,” Marie Smalls, Director said.

The new early voting will open two weeks prior to the June 14th primary, but the news of the change from Friday didn’t make it to everyone

“We still had voters coming in this morning to participate in the in person absentee process and of course we had to turn them away or offer them an option to do a mail in ballot if they wanted to do that,” Smalls said.

A man WTOC spoke with says he and his wife will be out of the country during the early voting window, so they planned on using the in person absentee system.

Instead, they’ll use the mail in system.

An extra wrinkle to this is that the Hilton Head Public Service District 4 special election had already begun in person absentee voting, and Smalls says that specifically will continue until the day before the election.

“The state election commission pretty much told us to continue the process because it was already in progress,” Smalls said.

For that Hilton Head PSD 4 special election Smalls tells me as of last Friday there have been 35 votes cast and Election Day for that is May 31st.

