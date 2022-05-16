Stars School Initiatives Summer Camp for boys
Published: May. 16, 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boys are boys at summer camp - except when they are learning to be men.
And that is the foundation of the Stars School Initiatives Summer Camp for boys between the ages of 11-17.
Dr. Gertrude Robinson operates the non-profit organization that runs the summer camp focusing on social and emotional learning curriculum and providing mentoring and life-skills development. She joined us on Morning Break along with Candace McNeal, the organization’s literacy facilitator.
