Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Stars School Initiatives Summer Camp for boys

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Boys are boys at summer camp - except when they are learning to be men.

And that is the foundation of the Stars School Initiatives Summer Camp for boys between the ages of 11-17.

Dr. Gertrude Robinson operates the non-profit organization that runs the summer camp focusing on social and emotional learning curriculum and providing mentoring and life-skills development. She joined us on Morning Break along with Candace McNeal, the organization’s literacy facilitator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident
2 LaGrange College athletes among 3 killed in Troup Co. crash
Corey Reynolds Kent.
Second arrest made in the shooting death of a tourist in Savannah
Police investigating overnight hit and run in Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah
Demonstrators gathered at the ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Savannah

Latest News

New program leading towards Bethesda’s future
New program leading towards Bethesda’s future
Toys for Tots bike pick-up in Port Wentworth will give local kids a special Christmas
Toys for Tots bike pick-up in Port Wentworth will give local kids a special Christmas
New program leading towards Bethesda’s future
New program leading towards Bethesda’s future
Toys for Tots bike pick-up in Port Wentworth will give local kids a special Christmas
Toys for Tots bike pick-up in Port Wentworth will give local kids a special Christmas