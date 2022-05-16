Sky Cams
Toys for Tots bike pick-up in Port Wentworth will give local kids a special Christmas

By Kyle Jordan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has been partnering with Toys for Tots in Savannah for years through our annual toy drives.

And while Christmas may still be several months away, it’s never too early for a donation to support local kids.

The Marines were in Port Wentworth picking up a big donation that will get a lot of kids out riding later this year.

Christmas has come early for the Marines in charge of our local Toys for Tots program in the form of dozens of bicycles.

In 2021, the local Toys for Tots program distributed more than 25,500 toys, supporting more than 10,000 children in Long, Liberty, Bryan, Chatham and Effingham counties in Georgia and Beaufort and Jasper in South Carolina.

Key dates to remember this year. The campaign kicks off October 1. That’s the opening of the application process which runs through Nov. 15.

Toy collection boxes will start popping up, including our WTOC Lobby. Those run through Dec. 13.

