Troopers search for car, suspect in Sumter hit-and-run that injured one

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian in Sumter.

The crash happened on Saturday around 10 p.m. on Scales Road near Alston Road.

A suspect driving a black 1994-1997 Honda Accord 4-door sedan struck a person and then drove south on Scales Road towards Highway 261, according to troopers.

The car may have damage on the passenger side and the passenger side mirror could be missing.

If you have any information, call Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

