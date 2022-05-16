Tybee Island expecting more visitors this summer

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - With schools wrapping up the year and college graduations in full swing, the number of visitors out on Tybee Island is only going to increase every weekend. City leaders say they’re ready for peak season and for people to come out and enjoy the island.

Everyone says Memorial Day weekend is their kickoff to the season and that has stood true every year. Mayor Shirley Sessions says what she expects this summer, especially with weather like this, is simple: tons of fun, festivities and civility.

Of course, however, Sessions says for these things to happen, the city has to be ready and on their A game. She says as far as city services go, each department is prepared. Sessions says, just some examples of their preparation include the fire department bringing on additional staff, having more lifeguards than ever before, and more code enforcement officers.

One thing, she says, the city really does want to focus on is crowd control, on the weekends specifically. This means creating good traffic patterns so people can get on and off the island safely and efficiently. She says that’s important because the number of visitors has been going up and it’s only going to keep increasing.

“We had a 26% increase in traffic, of visitors actually, in 2021 and we don’t see that changing. If anything, we will see that number increase. We are prepared for crowds. We’re prepared for people who come for the day, people who come for the week and people who come to live here.”

Mayor Sessions says the only thing they really ask of people, when they come here, is to have fun in a respectful way. As always, the city encourages people to get out here early to find parking on the weekends because starting now, the island is hustling and bustling!

