Brush fire in Beaufort Co. spreads to a landscaping trailer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A brush fire in Beaufort County spread to a nearby landscaping trailer Tuesday.

It’s a story we’ve been hearing more and more frequently in the Lowcountry, as temperatures rise alongside the number of dangerous fires.

The Burton Fire district says they’ve had 50 brush or trash fires so far this year.

A number nearly doubled from where it was at this point in 2021.

Captain Daniel Byrne says this combination of heat we’re starting to see and the winds that could be to come, might make for a bad summer.

“Took us quite a bit of time to eventually put the fire out and it spread pretty deep into the underbrush here,” Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

The fire started last week from someone illegally burning a couch in the woods.

It took an hour and a half to put out and Byrne says this is just a sign of things to come this summer.

“The main concern is going to be the area drying out. The vegetation is going to dry out, we’re not going to have as much moisture in the grass, as much moisture in the ground which helps control spreads like we saw here today,” Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

He says illegal burnings are up to 29 this year, six higher than this time in 2021.

Something that will only hurt firefighters, especially as hurricane season approaches.

“We have these localized storms that generate a lot of wind, and just like the fire the other day just because it rains doesn’t mean it will put out the fire but the winds that generate from these storms can actually drive and reignite those embers and drive that fire even further,” Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Byrne says this particular fire is still under investigation but as our temperatures get hotter and hotter his best advice is to clean up your yard and dispose of things properly instead of just resorting to burning them illegally and causing something like this that could have easily gotten out of hand.

