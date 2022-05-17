Dancing with Savannah Stars raises $225,000 for children in foster care

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Brightside Advocacy’s Savannah Court Appointed Special Advocates held Dancing with Savannah Stars on Friday, May 13.

They say they raised a record-breaking $225,000.

Twelve “Savannah stars” competed to raise money for children in foster care in Chatham County.

This year’s “Savannah stars” included Angela Lightsey, Cissy Smith, Gillian Karatassos, Kierstin Graham, Marianne Ganem-Poppell, Marvette Wilkerson, Moncello Stewart, Nicole Rawls, Rick Ellison, Sabriya Scott, and Jonathan Jefferson.

Another one of the stars was WTOC’s Assistant News Director Pria Padgett, who raised over $19,646.

WTOC was also the tv sponsor for the event.

The winners of the night were:

Top Fundraiser and Best Female Dancer - Sabriya Scott

Best Male Dancer - Moncello Stewart

Crowd Favorite - Nicole Rawls

Front Porch Improv’s John Brennan and Dan Gilbert co-hosted the event. Judges included Mayor Van Johnson, Judge Tammy Stokes, Kim Skalla, Averil Hull, and DJ Rax.

