Drier, warmer air settling in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A weak cold front passed through overnight, but we won’t feel any cooler air, but it will be drier!

Another warm day is on tap with highs near 90° this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/eBacUhdOvU — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 17, 2022

Tuesday will start out mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at daybreak. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a very low-end rain chance during the afternoon. Dry and warm weather settles in during the middle of the work week thanks to high pressure building in.

Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s from the coast from Wednesday afternoon and mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: -0.1′ 3:59AM I 7.9′ 9:38AM I 0.1′ 4:00PM

Rain chances hold off until this weekend, when our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms comes back into play ahead of an approaching cold front. Afternoon highs will still be near 90 degrees on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. No need to cancel weekend plans yet but keep an eye on the forecast this week!

Our afternoons will be cooler next week with Monday highs back in the lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

