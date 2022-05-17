‘Remembering the Fallen’, Savannah police host a memorial ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 57 names were read aloud Tuesday, with a rose being placed for each name near the base of this monument.

“To the families and attendees, as the names of these heroes are read this morning we want to ensure you that although they are gone from our physical presence, they will always remain in our hearts,” Roy Minter said.

“This is a time that really focuses on the loss, and I don’t remember my father so it is tough, to think about him, because I don’t remember him. I just remember his name and pictures and stories that others have told me,” William Scot Howard, Jr, Honoring father said.

“That’s another reason why this memorial is so important. Because through the process I’ve been able to hear different stories from different individuals about my father. And it was just an honor to be able to be here again,” Howard said.

The most recent name etched on the police memorial standing outside Savannah Police headquarters is that of the late Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, who was killed while investigating a robbery three years ago last week.

“Charlotte Ansari lost her husband tragically in the line of duty three years ago. Charlotte, thank you so much for being here with us this morning. We love you, we will always be here for you, and we will always be here to support you and the family,” Chief Minter said.

According to the Officer Down Memorial page, 105 police officers have died in the line of duty this year.

Three of those have happened here in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.