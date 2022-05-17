Savannah Chief Roy Minter speaks on dangers of policing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “Remember those who gave all. All gave some but some gave all.”

Almost as much as Tuesday’s ceremony was about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, speakers at times also touched on today’s climate and sentiment toward policing, and difficulties officers face each day.

To underscore the dangers officers face in today’s world, Savannah Chief Roy Minter highlighted the latest national statistics of line-of-duty deaths.

“458 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2021. This is an increase of 55-percent from the 295 officers killed during the same time period in 2020 and is the highest total line of duty deaths since 1930 when there were 312 fatalities,” Chief Roy Minter said.

Chief Minter pointed out just over 300 of last year’s line of duty deaths were due to COVID.

He said just over sixty were gun related, and that danger was acknowledged by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“Each one of us who thank you understand that you do a job that necessitates a memorial like this and a ceremony like this...that anytime something could happen to you and we would be honoring you here. So we thank you now. And so, thank you,” U.S Attorney David Estes said.

Mayor Van Johnson also took a moment to ask those in attendance to give a round of applause for those in uniform at Tuesday’s ceremony to thank them for their service to the community, and said more needs to be done to protect those who protect us.

“The fact of the matter is this is not getting better. And we need to make sure that those who are running to danger and not from danger are protected. And I think there are things that we could do,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson elaborated by saying he believes there should be gun laws that protect police officers, allowing them to do their job safely and ensure they return home at the end of the day.

