Savannah Police holding police memorial for first time since 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, for the first time since 2019, the Savannah Police Department will host their memorial ceremony to honor and remember fallen officers.

This police statue lists the 56 names of fallen officers in Chatham County from 1868 to 2019, and today all of them will be honored.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. and during that time the families of the fallen officers are invited to take part and lay a rose in their memory.

It is all a part of National Police Week, to thank all of the officers past and present for their service and dedication.

The Savannah Police Department is asking the Savannah community to honor those officers during the ceremony today.

Or just say a simple thank you if you see an officer walking by on the street later today or sometime this week. But if you want to join the ceremony it will be at the corner of Oglethorpe and Habersham at 9 a.m.

