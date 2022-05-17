Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating stabbing in 500 block of W. 36th St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.

Police say a victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police on scene say they were just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates the stabbing is the result of a fight inside an apartment between known parties. Police confirm a person of interest has been detained.

West 36th Street is closed from Burroughs Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while police investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

