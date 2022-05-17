SPD offers $5,000 reward in Yamacraw Village shooting that claimed a 15-year-old’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s now been 11 days since a shooting in Savannah’s Yamacraw Village claimed a 15-year-old’s life.

Desaray Gilliard was shot just before 10 p.m. on May 6.

Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter says detectives need help from the public to make an arrest in the case.

“We have not received the level of tips and information that we anticipated for this investigation. So in response to that, this morning we are announcing an additional $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident, ” Chief Roy Minter said.

Chief Minter says this reward is an addition to the case reward being offered by CrimeStoppers.

In addition, WTOC had an exclusive interview with family and friends of Gilliard.

