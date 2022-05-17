Sky Cams
Summer program opportunities for kids in Chatham Co.

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just one week, the school year will come to a close for students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Keeping kids occupied during the summer is often a challenge.

The Savannah Police Department is hosting a camp at Police Headquarters to invite youth in the community to spend time with officers and keep them busy over the summer.

They are not alone in that mission. Another organization, Star School Initiative, is about to launch their summer programming for boys.

The program focuses on social emotional learning combined with literacy and STEM activities.

They also take the students on field trips around Savannah to explore what their city has to offer.

“It’s more than just throwing a basketball, we want basketball players, we want them to go to college and do well and we want all those things to happen but we first want you to know who you are and how you interact in society in the global world, we live in a global world and a global society now so we got to prepare our boys and all of our children,’ said Gertrude Robinson, program coordinator.

Summer Bonanza is another program returning this summer to serve students and encourage them to be respectful, make responsible choices and have cultural awareness.

With a number of programs starting up soon, parents out there, you can register for some of these programs today to help keep the kids engaged this summer. The boys camp through the Police Department is full but there are still plenty of spots available for the girls camp.

You can find more camp opportunities here.

