The United Way raises $13.1 million dollars for Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire hosted its annual luncheon Tuesday.

They celebrated all the accomplishments they have made over the past year.

Leaders with the United Way say over 500 people came out to the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort to celebrate the success of raising a record-breaking $13.1 million dollars for Chatham, Bryan Effingham and Liberty Counties.

The money will go to those in need.

The campaign chair says she is proud of all the hard work and proud that they met a lot of the goals that they set.

“To cast the wider net, to invite more people in our community to be part of it, and we did. We grew our donors by two thousand. We grew workplace giving by 40. We put more money into the community fund. What’s really specific to the needs that goes directly to these agencies. To these over 50 agencies and over 85 different programs,” Cecilia Russo Turner, Campaign Chair for UWCE said.

