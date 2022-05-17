Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

The United Way raises $13.1 million dollars for Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire hosted its annual luncheon Tuesday.

They celebrated all the accomplishments they have made over the past year.

Leaders with the United Way say over 500 people came out to the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort to celebrate the success of raising a record-breaking $13.1 million dollars for Chatham, Bryan Effingham and Liberty Counties.

The money will go to those in need.

The campaign chair says she is proud of all the hard work and proud that they met a lot of the goals that they set.

“To cast the wider net, to invite more people in our community to be part of it, and we did. We grew our donors by two thousand. We grew workplace giving by 40. We put more money into the community fund. What’s really specific to the needs that goes directly to these agencies. To these over 50 agencies and over 85 different programs,” Cecilia Russo Turner, Campaign Chair for UWCE said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Six men indicted for illegal firearms possession and drugs
Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Savannah Police investigating stabbing in 500 block of W. 36th St.

Latest News

Beaufort Co. Council will vote on a proposed sales tax increase
Beaufort Co. council will vote on proposed sales tax increase
Pembroke tornado victims urged to file claims with their insurance companies
Pembroke tornado victims urged to file claims with their insurance companies
Desaray Gilliard
SPD offers $5,000 reward in Yamacraw Village shooting that claimed a 15-year-old’s life
‘Remembering the Fallen’, Savannah police host a memorial ceremony
‘Remembering the Fallen’, Savannah police host a memorial ceremony