West Chatham community comes together in opposition to proposed rezoning

The property would be rezoned from light industrial to heavy industrial
Proposed Rezoning in West Chatham County
Proposed Rezoning in West Chatham County(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Ted Newton Ave. in Bloomingdale is home for Cheryll Sanderlin.

“Thirty years of life, living in the country, enjoying the quietness. Developing a home that we have raised a daughter in that wants to come back to after medical school.”

But in the woods, not far from house, she discovered a sign that threatened to change all that.

“With no regard at all for my life and what I have acquired, this was destroyed, not to mention property values,” says Sanderlin.

A frustration she wasn’t alone in.

“We are also deeply concerned with what is going on with how these properties are handled already,” said Blake Baker.

“This is not okay,” Pam Field says.

“The way that this has been handled is unacceptable,” added Garnasia Bogus.

See, the currently light industrial zoned property owned by SEDA and annexed into the city of Savannah is now potentially up to be rezoned as Heavy Industrial, something these residents claim came out of nowhere.

“Proper signage was never put up,” Sanderlin claims.

Or more so, where it was put, they feel, wasn’t proper.

“I was tremendously appalled to come and see where the sign placement for the public meeting for this development, where it was,” said Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely.

Whitely joining forces with Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter to support these residents.

“Because a threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Gibson-Carter.

The public hearing at the Metropolitan Planning Commission has since been postponed to next week, where they hope their voices will be heard.

“Today we pray that the showing of these numbers will send a resounding message to developers, to staff and to everyone who comes after, that no more will West Chatham take a back seat while their community comes under threat,” Gibson-Carter said.

We did reach out to SEDA and MPC for comment on this story, but they were unable to respond at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

