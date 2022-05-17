Sky Cams
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast Wichita beauty supply store and defecated in the middle of an aisle.(Wichita Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Gray News) – A woman defecated in the middle of an aisle at a beauty supply store in Kansas, ruining several wigs in the process, according to police.

The Wichita Police Department said the suspect has been identified, thanks to the help of the public, but they did not confirm if she was in custody.

Police said the incident happened May 10, writing in a Facebook post that “the defecation was significant enough that 8 wigs were destroyed as a result.”

The business owners wanted the public’s help in identifying the woman because they want to pursue criminal charges against her.

Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance, but “for the good of all of you, we are not posting the footage of the offending fecal assault.”

