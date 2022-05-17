WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Garden City says CSX reports the Federal Railroad Administration will not investigate train delays

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC got an update Monday evening about long train delays in Garden City.

Garden City asked the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to investigate the blockages about a month ago.

It’s an issue the city and residents have been complaining about for years.

During a city council workshop today, City Attorney Jim Gerard said CSX told them the FRA recently came down to investigate, but the city wasn’t informed.

“I was told the investigator made the comment that he could see how the blockages weren’t avoidable based on the positioning of the housing on all sides of the tracks and that as far as he was concerned, there was nothing to investigate,” said Jim Gerard, Garden City’s city attorney.

The city said if this is true, they are not satisfied with the FRA’s response.

City leaders said their next step will be to get senators involved. They’ve already contacted Senator Jon Ossoff, Senator Raphael Warnock and U.S. Representative Buddy Carter. They are waiting for a response about what to do next.

WTOC reached out to the FRA for comment and we will update you on their response.

