2 arrested after robbery at Citgo gas station

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Two males have been arrested after a robbery on May 6.

According to officials, they responded to a report of a Robbery by Sudden Snatching at the Citgo gas station next to Briarwood Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a male who said he had been robbed by two males of all his cash.

Deterius McBride is charged with Robbery and Ka’Mirion Arrington is charged with Party to the Crime of Robbery.

Chief Perry Morgan ask for anyone with information to contact Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.

Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
Savannah Chief Roy Minter speaks on dangers of policing
