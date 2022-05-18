2 arrested after robbery at Citgo gas station

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Two males have been arrested after a robbery on May 6.

According to officials, they responded to a report of a Robbery by Sudden Snatching at the Citgo gas station next to Briarwood Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a male who said he had been robbed by two males of all his cash.

Deterius McBride is charged with Robbery and Ka’Mirion Arrington is charged with Party to the Crime of Robbery.

Chief Perry Morgan ask for anyone with information to contact Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

