Beaufort city council discusses how they’ll use the 2023 budget

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort city council had a budget workshop Tuesday night to go through how they’ll spend the city’s money in fiscal year 2023.

The total budget will be between 27 and 30 million dollars, with a few spending priorities you should know about.

“Upkeep of our storm water infrastructure and new storm water projects, and additionally we’re targeting some opportunities to work in some of our parks,” Reece Bertholf, Deputy City Manager said.

The council also discussed funds for public service departments.

Bertholf says there’s something in this budget, or lack thereof, the taxpayers of Beaufort might be excited about.

“There’s no new taxes, there’s no new fees and the business license schedule is staying the same,” Bertholf said.

The deputy city manager wants you to know there will be several opportunities for public feedback on this budget before it passes.

Mainly at the first and second hearings on June 14th and June 21st at city hall.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.