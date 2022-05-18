Sky Cams
Burt Jones explains why he hopes to be Georgia’s next Lt. Governor

By Dal Cannady
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime state senator from Jackson, Georgia hopes to be the state’s next Lt. Governor.

He faces opponents in next week’s primary before he can be on the ballot in November.

Burt Jones has served a decade in the Georgia State Senate but wants to move to the front of that Chamber as Lt. Governor.

He points to his experience in the petroleum and insurance business as selling points in his campaign.

What are the issues you feel are impacted most based on whether there’s Republican leadership or Democratic leadership in Georia.

“I think it always comes down to “pocketbook issues” at the end of the day,” Burt Jones, GOP Lt. Gov. Candidate said.

He points the blame for gas prices and supply chain issues at Democrats on the federal level and what he wants to do in Georgia.

“We need to get rid of our state income tax. That puts more money back into businesses and into families. We need to improve our K12 education system,” Burt Jones, GOP Lt. Gov. Candidate said.

He and a handful of other GOP primary candidates have the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

Is this GOP primary a referendum on President Trump?

“I think he’s still very popular in the state of Georgia. his endorsement is very meaningful for a race like mine,” Burt Jones, GOP Lt. Gov. Candidate said.

He hopes that endorsement and his platform make him successful next week and in November.

Click here for more information.

