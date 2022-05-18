Chatham Area Transit holding meeting for community to discuss proposed route changes

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - If you take Chatham Area Transit or know someone who does, there could be some changes on the way.

Before they make any decisions, they want to hear from you.

They are in the planning stages now, but there could be timing and schedule changes starting in July. If you want to give input and hear the proposal, you can come to the meeting at CAT Transit Center at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

First CAT officials will present some scheduling changes and then they will open up to the public to hear questions and concerns.

The possible changes would apply to about a dozen different routes in the City of Savannah, those changes would start in July and continue until they are able to see some staffing improvements.

While they are working on recruiting, adding bonuses and other incentives, they simply do not have enough drivers to keep up with their current schedule.

“What we know is the importance, the reliability of our service for those that depend on it is absolutely critical so what we are doing is making service modifications to match what our current situation is with current operators to the service we are providing to ensure we can be on time and effective serving the folks who are riding right now,” said Faye Dimassimo, Chatham Area Transit CEO.

They want to hear from riders as well as businesses whose employees rely on CAT.

Several routes could be affected.

Timing adjustments are proposed for the following routes:

4 Barnard

6 Crosstown

11 Candler

12 Henry

14 Abercorn

17 Silk Hope

25 Westlake

28 Waters

31 Skidaway

Routing sections are proposed to be adjusted or removed for the following:

4 Barnard midday to Chatham Plaza (Inbound only)

12 Henry to SSU

14 Abercorn

6 Crosstown into Savannah Mall

Routing will be expanded for the following:

7 Dot Forsyth to Victory Drive

Questions and comments can be sent to planning@catchacat.org.

Pooler residents will have the ability to vote on whether to add Chatham Area Transit services in the city. We are less than one week away from the Georgia Primary.

For Pooler residents, they will have an extra question on the ballot to see if they want to see Chatham Area Transit expanded to the city.

This has long been discussed but the City of Pooler says they really want residents to decide if buses from here in Savannah should make their way over to Pooler.

Chatham Area Transit says looking at expanding their services to places like Pooler, Port Wentworth and Garden City are all being looked at and discussed in their transit master plan for the future.

“As we are truly starting to emerge into whatever our post COVID economy is really going to begin to settle out to be that we will see with more reliability what that workforce is going to look like and we will also have more time for some of our strategies that we have been deploying to recruit and attract to talent to be put in place as well,” Dimassimo said.

The CAT CEO says they are exploring all options to see what is needed and how they can best fill those needs, whether it is adding an express bus to Pooler or other transit options.

But before any of that can happen, we will see how Pooler residents vote for the change next week. If you live in Pooler, be prepared for that question that will be decided in this election.

