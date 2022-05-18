Sky Cams
City of Walthourville discusses plans for the American Rescue Plan funding

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Many cities and counties in Georgia received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act, and now many of those local governments are making decisions about what to do with the funds.

The City of Walthourville was granted more than $760,000 in round one of American Rescue Plan funding.

City officials say they plan to use this to address a community concern. The first round of funding amounts to $768,345 for the city.

Currently, the city council has earmarked those funds for water and sewage updates.

This can be anything from looping lines, repairing wells, tanks, installing additional aerators, and potentially replacing water and sewer lines in the city.

Officials also say these dollars have not been spent yet.

“The city is still waiting on a final estimate of what some of those projects would cost. If there’s money leftover, I think it could be allocated to something else, that would be for the council to decide,” Luke Moses, Walthourville City Attorney said.

Moses says once the city council receives the final estimates for some of the suggested repairs, the projects will move forward from there.

