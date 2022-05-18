Delaware State University files complaint to the U.S Dept. of Justice after bus search

Sky Cams
Delaware State University files complaint with the U.S Dept. of Justice after bus search
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Delaware State University filed a complaint to the U.S Dept. of Justice Wednesday to investigate the Delaware’s lacrosse team bus stop and search.

Officials say the bus was pulled over and stopped for improperly traveling in the left lane on April 20 in Liberty County.

In addition, a K-9 was used to search the bus and they say the K-9 alerted them.

At first, Sheriff William Bowman of Liberty County said the search didn’t happen but he later clarified the statements saying his words were a mistake and offering clarification.

The complaint is listed below:

