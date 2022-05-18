Foggy start to the day ahead of highs close to 90 ☀️

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy dense fog has developed this morning. Be careful driving and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going!

Heads up! We are dealing with some dense fog this morning. Give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going! pic.twitter.com/l5b6u8IIEr — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 18, 2022

This morning is starting out calm with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Our skies will be mostly clear with temperatures warming to the mid 80 by lunchtime. The breeze will increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour during the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Mostly clear conditions continue into the evening with temperatures still near 80 degrees at sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: -0.1′ 3:59AM I 7.9′ 9:38AM I 0.1′ 4:00PM

Dry and warm weather settles in during the middle of the work week thanks to high pressure building in . Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon away from the coast, where highs will be in the low to mid 80s. On Thursday, our afternoon high will be close to the record of 97 degrees set in 1996.

Rain chances hold off until this weekend, when our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms comes back into play ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible Saturday, with a better chance of rain on Sunday. Afternoon highs will still be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. No need to cancel weekend plans yet, but keep an eye on the forecast this week!

Our afternoons will be cooler next week with Monday highs back in the lower 80s to start the week along with a few showers around again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.