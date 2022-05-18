Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Foggy start to the day ahead of highs close to 90 ☀️

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy dense fog has developed this morning. Be careful driving and give yourself plenty of time to get where you are going!

This morning is starting out calm with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Our skies will be mostly clear with temperatures warming to the mid 80 by lunchtime. The breeze will increase to 10 to 15 miles per hour during the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. Mostly clear conditions continue into the evening with temperatures still near 80 degrees at sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: -0.1′ 3:59AM I 7.9′ 9:38AM I 0.1′ 4:00PM

Dry and warm weather settles in during the middle of the work week thanks to high pressure building in . Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday afternoon away from the coast, where highs will be in the low to mid 80s. On Thursday, our afternoon high will be close to the record of 97 degrees set in 1996.

Rain chances hold off until this weekend, when our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms comes back into play ahead of an approaching cold front. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are possible Saturday, with a better chance of rain on Sunday. Afternoon highs will still be in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. No need to cancel weekend plans yet, but keep an eye on the forecast this week!

Our afternoons will be cooler next week with Monday highs back in the lower 80s to start the week along with a few showers around again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Garden City says CSX reports the Federal Railroad Administration will not investigate train delays
Police investigating after body found off a road in Baxley
GBI made an arrest after a body was found off a road in Baxley

Latest News

90s away from the islands
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 5-17-2022
First Alert Weather
Drier, warmer air settling in
Heat builds in ahead of our weekend rain chance
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast 5.17