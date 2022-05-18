Sky Cams
Liberty and Long Co. residents say they are concerned about a new proposed subdivision

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Areas of coastal Georgia have grown quickly in recent years, and that includes portions of Liberty and Long Counties.

There’s a proposed subdivision that would span both of the counties, and some residents and business owners say they’re worried about it.

Champion Gymnastics is located right down the road from where the proposed subdivision would be.

Owner Melinda Myers says she has some concerns about it.

Champion Gymnastics and Stratosphere Trampoline Space holds gymnastics lessons, teams, and a trampoline park.

Myers says she’s mainly worried about the increased traffic the subdivision would bring near her business.

“84, at least once a week there’s an accident. Airport Road, if there’s not an accident on 84, it’s on Airport Road. Then Shaw, getting across the street in that intersection is a nightmare.”

The proposed subdivision would be off of Highway 84, with an entrance on Airport and Hardman Road.

There are expected to be up to 207 lots within the City of Walthourville and 237 lots in Long County.

The city also has the option of providing water and sewage to the whole subdivision.

“Obviously the upside of providing water and sewer services to houses is that you get revenue fees from the hookup fees and the monthly,” Luke Moses, Walthourville Attorney said.

But people who use Walthourville water say that’s also a problem.

“The water here is awful. It smells bad, it tastes bad, we used to have a water fountain. We didn’t even like to let the kids use the water fountain because of how gross the water was.”

Something Moses says the city is trying to fix.

“The more revenue we have, the better equipped we’re going to be to address any water and sewer concerns.”

While Myers says she’s looking forward to the potential for new business with more people in the area, she still has her reservations.

“It would be great if all the little kinks were ironed out.”

Moses says voting on the zoning for the subdivision will happen at a future city council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

