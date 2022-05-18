Sky Cams
Man turns himself in after shooting at Briarwood Apartments

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A man turned himself in after a shooting at Briarwood Apartments on May 10.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a male shot in his thigh while sitting in his car.

A warrant was issued for Simpson, and he later turned himself in.

Simpson was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Crime, and Armed Robbery.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Simpson is currently incarcerated at Wayne County jail.

City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.

Savannah Chief Roy Minter speaks on dangers of policing
