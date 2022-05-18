Man turns himself in after shooting at Briarwood Apartments
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A man turned himself in after a shooting at Briarwood Apartments on May 10.
When officers arrived on the scene they found a male shot in his thigh while sitting in his car.
A warrant was issued for Simpson, and he later turned himself in.
Simpson was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Crime, and Armed Robbery.
The victim was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.
Simpson is currently incarcerated at Wayne County jail.
