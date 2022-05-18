Sky Cams
Name change for LB3 Foundation

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are some changes to a local foundation that was started to honor a young man murdered in Savannah seven years ago - but it will continue to impact the lives of young people in Savannah.

Lawrence ‘Bunny’ Bryan is the president of what is now called the LB3 Foundation. He joined us to share details about the organization and one of its first official events for kids under the new name coming up next month.

