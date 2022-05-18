New St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman named

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 199th Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 10 months away, but we now know who will be doing most of the work to get the 2023 parade on the streets.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee elected its new general chairman Tuesday night and we have the honor of introducing him to you.

Ashley Norris was the popular choice to lead the organization that puts on Savannah’s parade. The vice chairman under John Fogarty the last two years moves up one seat - and is in charge of preparations effective immediately.

In his first official fun function, Ashley joined us on Morning Break this morning.

