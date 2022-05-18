Sky Cams
Parker’s launches round up campaign

By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all know how expensive it can be right now just to shop for groceries and the bare essentials, and one locally owned business is doing their part to help those in need.

Parker’s has launched a new campaign, where customers can choose to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar. Those donations then go right back out into the community.

Joining WTOC on Morning Break to tell us all about the initiative is Olivia Parker, Parker’s Community Outreach Manager, and Brenda Shaw, Chief Development Officer of the Lowcountry Foodbank.

Name change for LB3 Foundation
New St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee General Chairman named
