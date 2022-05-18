Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house

FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.

Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement Wednesday that the 39-year-old Shkreli was released from a prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

He said his client was transferred to a Bureau of Prisons halfway house after completing programs that enabled him to earn early release.

The lawyer also says he encouraged Shkreli to make no statement.

In a release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Shkreli’s release, saying the halfway house stint will end in mid-September.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Garden City says CSX reports the Federal Railroad Administration will not investigate train delays
Desaray Gilliard
SPD offers $5,000 reward in Yamacraw Village shooting that claimed a 15-year-old’s life

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
US: N. Korea may conduct missile test as Biden visits Asia
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd killing
In this image taken from video, Kevin Bruen, superintendent of the New York State Police, holds...
After Buffalo massacre, NY governor seeks action on guns
The Louisville Metro Police Department reports officers found nearly 30,000 suspected fentanyl...
Officers find enough fentanyl to kill 4 million people in drug bust, officials say
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, is interviewed by the Associated...
US health secretary tests positive for COVID on Germany trip