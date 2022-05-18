Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Police: Child run over, killed after running alongside mother’s car

Police said a 9-year-old boy fell in the street and was run over by his mother's car after running alongside it. (Source: KVVU)
By Elaine Emerson, Byron Teach and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A child was hit and killed by his mother’s car in a tragic neighborhood incident Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 9-year-old was running alongside his mother while she was driving. The boy then fell and was run over by the vehicle’s rear wheel.

KVVU reports the boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police said the boy’s mother showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene.

The LVMPD reports the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York man pleads guilty to federal fraud charges
Six men indicted for illegal firearms possession and drugs
Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
Coast Guard suspends search for missing aircraft
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.

Latest News

Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod
SCCPSS school board candidates face off in forum before primary election
SCCPSS school board candidates face off in forum before primary election
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
Georgia resident Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long...
VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice