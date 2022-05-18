Savannah approves a new general chairman for St. Patrick’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been about two months since Saint Patrick’s Day returned in full force for the first time in two years.

But Savannah’s parade committee isn’t resting on their laurels.

They’re busy gearing up for next year’s celebration and that includes approving a new general chairman.

“I’m most excited about walking at the front of the parade with my family and just knowing that we were able to accomplish something great,” Ashley Norris, General Chairman, Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Committee said.

WTOC is congratulating Ashley Norris on the honor.

Norris takes the reigns from last year’s chairman John Fogarty.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.