Savannah Arts students organize walkout in support of reproductive rights

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It wasn’t a typical day Wednesday for some students at Savannah Arts Academy as hundreds of students walked out of their classrooms early in support of reproductive rights.

“Savannah Arts is a very passionate school especially when it comes to the rights of people,” said Junior Quamira Ervin.

Something students at the academy proved Wednesday afternoon.

“Today at Savannah Arts we have a walkout on reproductive rights,” said Junior Magnolia Nicholson.

Of course, they did far more than just walking.

“A whisper isn’t going to make a change; you’re going to have to yell to be heard,” said Ervin.

Students taking a stand speaking in front of hundreds of their peers.

A turnout, these teenage organizers never expected.

“I’m overwhelmed by the amount of people that came and showed up, it’s amazing,” said Savannah Arts Junior Kelsi Nicholson.

“We’re so glad and proud of our peers for all coming out and sharing their voices and feeling confident enough in our school and administration to do this,” added fellow Junior Sarah Kate Maher.

Although most in the crowd can’t vote yet, for them it was more about sending a message, proving just what they’re capable of.

“It shows we’re willing to fight. We don’t care about the consequences or anything,” Ervin said.

“It says a lot, it’s very empowering. It shows how powerful the students here are,” continued Poeling.

Students who did take part in the walkout Wednesday did so with the permission of the school administration and were not marked absent.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.