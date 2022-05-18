Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Splash in the Boro set to reopen Saturday

Splash in the Boro.
Splash in the Boro.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Splash in the Boro waterpark is set to reopen May 21.

The grand opening will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Opening Splash in the Boro is always an exciting time for everyone, and we are looking forward to a great season and an even better opening weekend,” says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.

In addition, the park will be open seven days a week starting May 28.

Splash in the Boro is located in Mill Creek Regional Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Savannah Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the 500 block of West 36th Street.
Man dies after stabbing in the 500 block of W. 36th St.
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
City of Tybee Island considers changing the short-term vacation rental ordinance
WTOC EXCLUSIVE: Garden City says CSX reports the Federal Railroad Administration will not investigate train delays
Desaray Gilliard
SPD offers $5,000 reward in Yamacraw Village shooting that claimed a 15-year-old’s life

Latest News

insert
The Blood Connection holding blood drive at GSU Armstrong Campus in recognition of National Law Enforcement Week
THE News at 6
The United Way raises $13.1 million dollars for Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, and Liberty Co.
Proposed Rezoning in West Chatham County
West Chatham community comes together in opposition to proposed rezoning
In just one week, the school year will come to a close for students in the Savannah-Chatham...
Summer program opportunities for kids in Chatham Co.