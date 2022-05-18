Splash in the Boro set to reopen Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Splash in the Boro waterpark is set to reopen May 21.

The grand opening will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Opening Splash in the Boro is always an exciting time for everyone, and we are looking forward to a great season and an even better opening weekend,” says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.

In addition, the park will be open seven days a week starting May 28.

Splash in the Boro is located in Mill Creek Regional Park and is part of Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department.

